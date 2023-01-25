Armach Robotics Promotes John Dunn to Chief Operating Officer

John Dunn - COO at Armach Robotics, Inc

John Dunn Jr., VP Operations at Armach Robotics, Inc. (Armach), has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Dunn was brought onboard as Armach’s VP Operations when the company was launched in late 2021, as a spin-off company by marine software pioneer Greensea Systems, Inc.

In his new role, John continues to play a central role in further developing and overseeing Armach’s ongoing business operations. He will focus on strategic planning for the business and, together with the leadership team, will ensure the operational infrastructure of systems, processes and staff is set up to accommodate the rapid growth goals of the business.

Dunn holds a BS in Marine Engineering from Massachusetts Maritime Academy. John began his career as a shipboard engineer in the maritime energy industry. He transitioned into Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and held several senior leadership roles advancing the use and deployment of ROVs for inspection, UWILD, and exploration activities. Most recently, John held a senior operations role for vessel operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

“I am delighted to continue my journey with Armach. The drive and passion of the people working here is inspirational, but it is easy to understand, when you work with such cutting-edge technology in the marine robotics world. It is an exciting time for the business, and an honor for me to have been given this opportunity” says John Dunn.

Armach is revolutionizing ship operation efficiency through the use of small autonomous robots to keep ships clean and collect data on the hull that can inform future maintenance and operations. Armach’s vision is to move the global shipping industry into cleaner and more efficient vessel operations, by offering an agile and low-cost solution that prevents invasive species transfer, lowers fuel consumption and reduces carbon emissions.

Armach’s autonomous robots and over-the-horizon supervision system are powered by Greensea Systems’ OPENSEA software platform for ocean robotics. Building the system on OPENSEA has provided Armach the needed autonomy and efficiency to bring a scalable low-cost solution to the market.

“I had the enviable opportunity, when I founded Armach, to select the All Stars I have met throughout my career as teammates. John was one of my first calls.” says Ben Kinnaman, Armach’s founder and CEO. “Armach is going to change the world and leave this place better for our next generation. John is an ideal leader to have in the C-Suite with me and Rob [Howard]. I am excited to make this promotion.”

