Aquametro's Remote Monitoring Solutions on BSP-Chartered Vessels

[By: Aquametro Oil and Marine]

For almost five years now Aquametro is providing solutions and services as Approved Vendor for Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP). During this time, we have successfully installed our Remote Monitoring System (RMS) onboard more than 20 vessels chartered by BSP, to improve their fuel oil consumption and efficiency monitoring.

Our expert team has dedicated themselves with passion and precision to each project, ensuring that installations proceed smoothly and meet the highest standards. Regardless of the ships' origins, you can rely on Aquametro to deliver products and services of premier quality. We have established a global network and work closely with various partners worldwide to ensure that our clients always receive the best possible solution.

Our latest project within this tender is the Offshore Supply Vessel Hai Duong 39 from Haduco (Vietnam). This is their second vessel, chartered by BSP, that we are equipping with Aquametro’s RMS. The commissioning was performed and supported by an Aquametro engineer with the assistance from the onboard electrician in the yard at Vung Tau, Vietnam.

Onboard the vessel, RMS is monitoring two Main Engines, three Aux Engines and a bunker meter. The system is monitoring fuel consumption, rpm and load of each engine to capture the high fuel usage period. On top of that, loading and transfer fuel lines are monitored, too. All monitored values and events can be displayed and evaluated on board as well as on shore using the web portal or mobile App.

HADUCO (Hai Duong Petroleum and Marine Corporation) is a significant Vietnamese offshore support vessel provider that operates its fleet of more than 40 offshore support vessels globally.