APM Terminals Kalundborg Now Operational

APM Terminals Kalundborg By The Maritime Executive 03-01-2021 06:31:22

APM Terminals begins operations in Kalundborg, Denmark following an agreement in December with the Port and A.P. Moller – Maersk to handle two feeder services. The facility invests in environmentally friendly fuel, with its reach stackers and terminal tractors running on GTL (gas-to-liquids) fuel.

APM Terminals’ latest facility in Kalundborg, North West Zealand (Denmark) is now operational. Following an agreement in December with the Port of Kalundborg to start operations in the area of Ny Vesthavn, the terminal is now ready to handle first vessels. As part of the agreement between A.P. Moller – Maersk and APM Terminals, Kalundborg will now receive two weekly feeder services, linking the port with major shipping routes, with a connection to weekly mainliner in Aarhus bound for Asia and a feeder network reaching Russia, the Baltics, Iceland and the Faroe Islands.

“We are very excited to be opening our facility in such a short time, and we look forward to growing our business with all shipping lines and Danish and international companies. Many of them have selected Kalundborg and its surroundings as the location for their businesses”, said Dennis Olesen, Managing Director Nordics at APM Terminals.

Kalundborg is gaining importance as an attractive alternative to Copenhagen, considering that the majority of containers discharged in the capital is moved to other destinations in the country. The new facility will therefore help take heavy trucks out of the Copenhagen traffic, in addition to offering approximately 12h shorter journey by sea.

On top of its 24/7 operations, low truck turn-time and a comprehensive service offering (including maintenance and repair and reefer capabilities), APM Terminals Kalundborg has opted for cleaner fuel solutions, selecting GTL (gas-to-liquids) fuel for its reach stackers and terminal tractors. This solutions allows the use of cleaner fuel in conventional diesel engines, practically free of sulphur and aromatics and producing significantly less smoke.

“This is very much in line with our ambition to reduce the environmental footprint of our operations and it helps us respond to the demands of our customers for increasingly more sustainable supply chains”, shares Dennis Olesen.

The container terminal in Kalundborg is fully owned by APM Terminals and has a yearly capacity of 50 000 TEU (35 000 container moves). Located on an area of 50 000 m2, it has berth length of 500 metres, a maximum draft of 15 metres and 100 reefer plugs. The terminal has already been equipped with 2 mobile cranes 0f 100 tons each, with a third crane of 150 tons to be operational in May.

