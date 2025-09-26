Containership Diverts to Korea After Fire is Contained

Another underway containership is reporting a fire, which, in this case, its crew was able to contain. It again calls attention to the dangers of container fires and the industry’s efforts to manage the continuing threat.

Zim reports that the vessel Colorado (65,924 dwt) suffered a fire while the vessel was beginning its Pacific crossing after port calls in China and Vietnam. The crew activated the emergency and fire procedures, and according to the report, the fire was brought under control. There were no injuries reported, but it is unclear the extent of damage that was incurred.

The vessel has turned back as a precaution and is now bound for South Korea, where it will be inspected. AIS signals show that the Colorado is due to reach Busan on September 27. The containership was bound for California, where schedules say it was due on October 10.

It is the second setback for Zim this month on its Pacific express operation. The company’s vessel Mississippi suffered a stack collapse in the Port of Long Beach, sending approximately 75 boxes into the harbor. Recovery operations are still underway in Long Beach.

The Colorado was built in South Korea and entered service in 2024 owned by MPC Container Ships of Norway and operating under a seven-year charter to Zim. The ship is registered in Portugal and has a capacity of 5,500 TEU. MPC highlighted on its delivery that it is an eco-design vessel which emits approximately 20 percent less greenhouse gases compared to conventional designs and is prepared for a cost-efficient conversion in the future to operations on methanol.

The World Shipping Council highlighted this month that port inspection data revealed that more than 11.39 percent of containers were found with deficiencies, ranging from misdeclared and undeclared dangerous goods, incorrect documentation, and improper packing. The industry trade group launched its Cargo Safety Program, an industry-led initiative using AI to review documentation to detect potentially misdeclared and undeclared dangerous goods in order to prevent ship fires, protect crews, vessels, customers’ cargo, and the marine environment.

