Fincantieri Delivers Last Pre-Pandemic Cruise Ship Order to Princess

The Monfalcone, Italy, shipyard of Fincantieri handed over the cruise ship Star Princess to Carnival Corporation’s Princess Cruises on Friday, September 26. The ship, which is a sister to the Sun Princess delivered in 2024, is the second LNG-powered cruise ship for the brand, and the second-largest cruise ship constructed in Italy and in the Princess fleet

At 177,800 gross tons, the Star Princess accommodates 4,300 passengers and 1,600 crewmembers. She is 1,133 feet (378 meters) in length with over 1,500 balcony staterooms (2,157 total). The ship features over 30 dining venues and bars, and signature spaces include The Dome, an entertainment space above the bridge, as well as the large windowed vitas on the ship.

While she becomes the 17th ship in the Princess fleet, she is also the last of the pre-pandemic newbuild orders for Carnival Corporation. As of the end of its last fiscal year (November 2024), Carnival Corporation owns a total of 94 cruise ships, although it announced the sale of ships from Costa and Seabourn for future delivery.

The corporation has slowed its pace for new cruise ships, with it starting an 18-month pause until it takes delivery on its next newbuild. Since recovering from the pandemic, Carnival Cruise Line has ordered a total of five new ships for delivery between 2027 and 2033. The corporation this year also placed an order for two cruise ships for its AIDA brand due in 2030 and 2031. Fincantieri will build the AIDA ships as well as three 200,000 gross ton plus vessels for Carnival Cruise Line, while Meyer Werft is building two sister ships for the Carnival Excel platform.

“Star Princess is a symbol of our ability to shape the future of the cruise industry, combining tradition and innovation,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri. “With this vessel, we confirm Fincantieri’s leadership in building a new generation of sustainable and highly technological ships, strengthening the competitiveness of the Italian industry worldwide.”

Fincantieri highlights that in addition to the LNG dual fuel propulsion, the Star Princess features several new systems designed to enhance the energy efficiency of the ship.

The Star Princess will depart the shipyard and sail to Barcelona ahead of her inaugural voyage, an 11-day Western Mediterranean cruise departing October 4. She will cruise in the Mediterranean, sailing round-trip from Barcelona, before crossing the Atlantic to begin a season of Caribbean voyages from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 7. Following her Caribbean season, she will sail in the spring of 2026 through the Panama Canal, heading west to begin her inaugural Alaska season.

