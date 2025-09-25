Cadeler Takes Delivery of WTIV Capable of Handling Foundations and Turbines



Wind Ally, a massive jack-up installation vessel, was delivered on September 25 to Cadeler as the company expands its capabilities and builds toward the largest fleet of jack-up installation vessels. The new ship, which is the first of three being built for Cadeler, has the ability to transition between foundation installation and wind turbines, creating greater efficiency for the projects.

The naming ceremony took place at the Cosco shipyard in Qidong, China, on September 24, followed by the delivery of the vessel on September 25. The ship will depart shortly bound for the UK, where it is under contract to start the foundation installation for Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm. When completed, the wind farm will have a generating capacity of 2.9 GW, making it the world’s single largest offshore wind farm to date.

Wind Ally is a massive vessel with 5,600 square meters of deck space and the ability to carry a payload exceeding 18,000 tonnes. The vessel measures 162 meters (531 feet) in length and took more than two years to build. Its main crane is capable of lifting more than 3,300 tonnes at 39 meters. It can accommodate up to 130 crew and installation technicians.

Cadeler highlights that the vessel was designed to meet the increasing size and complexity of offshore wind turbines and foundations. It will be able to transport up to six sets of XXL monopile foundations per load and install them.

The A Class design is the result of close cooperation between Cadeler working with GustoMSC, NOV, Kongsberg, Huisman, and MAN Energy (Everllence).

Wind Ally will be followed by sister ships Wind Ace in 2026 and Wind Apex in 2027. The company is also expanding its M class vessels, which are slightly smaller, dedicated foundation installation jack-up vessels. Wind Mover is due late this year after Wind Maker and Wind Keeper, which were delivered earlier this year. By mid-2027, Cadeler expects to be operating 12 vessels, giving it leadership in serving the offshore wind industry.

