Antipollution Signs LOI for Innovative Waste Collection Vessels to be Built

[By: ABS]

Antipollution, a member of V Group, and ONEX Shipyards & Technologies (ONEX) have signed a letter of intent covering the construction of up to eight eco vessels to be built to ABS Class in Greece.

The project covers four vessels plus four options and marks a significant step for Greek shipbuilding while advancing environmental services for the country's maritime sector. To be constructed by ONEX, which is reviving shipyards in Elefsis and Syros, the vessels underscore growing investment in specialized vessels built in Greece for service in Greece.

“ABS is proud to support this milestone for Greek shipbuilding and for the environmental performance of the maritime industry in Greece. These vessels address a real operational need in Greek ports while demonstrating that environmental performance and domestic shipbuilding capability can advance together,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, Executive Vice President, Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer, ABS.

The vessels will collect solid waste from commercial ships in port and transport it to Antipollution's onshore facility, where it will be processed and converted into solid fuel, supporting a more circular approach to maritime waste management.

“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening the environmental infrastructure that supports shipping in Greece. We are particularly proud that these vessels will be built in Greece, combining environmental innovation with domestic shipbuilding expertise. Projects like this demonstrate how sustainable development, industrial growth and environmental responsibility can advance together,” said Vyron Vasileiadis, Chairman and CEO of V Group.

“This agreement with Antipollution highlights the capabilities of modern Greek shipyards. At ONEX, we are expanding our horizon — combining world-class repair services with the construction of next-generation vessels built to the highest international standards. These eco vessels open a new chapter in our newbuilding portfolio and stand as clear evidence that Greece has the industrial power, the expertise, and the vision to lead in specialized shipbuilding. We are proud to champion a project where environmental responsibility and real industrial growth advance together. Built in Greece, designed for the future, and ready for the world,” stated Panos Xenokostas, President & CEO, ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group and President of the Hellenic Shipyards Association.

ABS will support the project through its classification services, helping advance safety, reliability and operational performance from design through construction. Learn more about the industry-leading classification services at ABS here.