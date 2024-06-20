Amon Maritime Launches Amon Gas with NOK 18 Million Grant from ENOVA

[By: Amon Maritime]

The grant was awarded at a ceremony hosted by the Norwegian minister of climate and the environment together with ENOVA at DNV HQ at Høvik.

“This is a significant milestone towards realizing carbon free transportation systems within the gas carrier segment. Amon Gas will provide the market with low-emission vessels while simultaneously meeting customer demands with innovative solutions.” says André Risholm, CEO Amon Maritime

Amon Gas is targeting a shipbuilding series starting with 2 firm orders of ammonia- powered MGCs with a goal of being in operation by 2028.

The vessels are designed to use ammonia as fuel, for both propulsion and power consumption, also when transporting LPG as cargo and incorporates the best energy-saving measures.

MGC is a large vessel type with high fuel consumption. This means that the climate impact per ship by switching to ammonia as fuel will be significant. Carbon emission calculations give an estimated 87% reduction compared to conventional vessels from the start of operations, with ambitions for further reductions towards 100%.

Amon Maritime CTO, Steinar Kostøl, explains: