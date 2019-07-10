ALMACO Group Delivers Galley Equipment for Hurtigruten Ships

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-10 17:29:47

ALMACO is proud to have supplied the galley equipment and provision stores onboard the new expedition ship Roald Amundsen, named after the famous Norwegian polar explorer, delivered this past June. This was the first of Hurtigruten’s new nature-oriented, explorer-type ships, which are the world’s first hybrid power using a battery system being built in Kleven Verft at their Ulsteinvik yard. The second vessel, Fridtjof Nansen, is scheduled for a 2020 delivery with additional options for two further vessels, NB 402 and NB 403.

One of ALMACO’s strengths is being involved in the early stages of the project and working side by side with the key stakeholders to develop the most efficient and suitable catering space for the project. Accordingly, ALMACO performed the pre-contractual design services for the vessels in cooperation with Hurtigruten and Kleven Verft. ALMACO’s cruise vessel USPH expertise and quality deliveries, our flexibility throughout the process and our cost-competitive offer were the main drivers towards this successful contract award.

ALMACO is proud to be part of Hurtigruten’s evolution to a world leader in exploration travel. Björn Stenwall, President of ALMACO’s Catering Systems Division, states “This contract is a milestone for our company as it will be ALMACO’s first newbuilding catering project in Norway and our first project with Kleven Maritime Group.” Stenwall adds, “We’re delighted to be part of this project as it brings to life Hurtigruten’s strategy that invokes a global approach and expansion with a strong Norwegian heritage, offering a relaxed and high-end cruise experience while remaining true to the region’s seafaring tradition.”



