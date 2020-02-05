All American Marine Wins Multi-Vessel Contract with Major Marine Tours

By The Maritime Executive 02-05-2020 10:23:00

It’s been a busy start to 2020 for All American Marine, Inc. (AAM), having won another contract to build two sister vessels for Major Marine Tours, based in Seward Alaska. These 87’ x 32” Teknicraft Aluminum catamarans, will be certified USCG Subchapter “T” for 150 passengers. The quad-jet vessels will expand Major Marine Tours’ fleet of wildlife and glacier cruise vessels that visit Kenai Fjords National Park.

These semi-displacement catamarans were developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. The design integrates the signature Teknicraft symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape. The advanced hull design is complemented by Teknicraft’s signature integration of a wave piercer positioned between the catamaran sponsons to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort. The vessel’s design offers all passengers a smooth

ride and comfort as the hull provides a cushioned effect when encountering waves. The catamaran is highly stable and has outstanding seakeeping ability.

The propulsion package includes quad waterjets, powered by Scania DI16 082 engines, each rated at 788 bhp @ 2100 RPM. Onboard the vessel, passengers are indulged in the spacious comfort of the two deck cabin, as well as a covered, open-air top deck in addition to a large stadium standing bow area.

Interior amenities include high quality Beurteaux seats, maximizing passenger comfort. The entire main deck is wheelchair accessible allowing guests to travel from the bow to the stern.

“We are honored for this opportunity to construct world-class excursion vessels that are efficient, dependable, and cost-effective. These boats will enhance the experience for both crew and visitors that cruise on them, into the rugged beauty of Kenai Fjords National Park,” stated Ron Wille, Business Development Manager for All American Marine.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.