Alfa Laval Joins the Methanol Institute

As an enabler in the marine industry’s transition to green methanol as fuel, Alfa Laval is pleased to become a member of the Methanol Institute. Founded in 1989, the Methanol Institute serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology companies.

Taking methanol forward at sea

The Methanol Institute works to protect existing markets for methanol while promoting the growth of emerging energy markets. One key area of growth is the marine industry, where the move to green methanol is a major advance towards decarbonization. Alfa Laval is supporting it with essential technologies, which makes joining the Methanol Institute a logical step.



Alfa Laval is at the cutting edge of marine methanol solutions. For example, the Alfa Laval FCM Methanol low-flashpoint supply system (LFSS) has been proven in over 100,000 hours of operation. Likewise, the company has received the industry’s first approval in principle (AIP) for firing boilers with methanol. Because methanol changes the energy balance on board, Alfa Laval is also providing ways for vessels to become more energy efficient. One of these is the Alfa Laval E?PowerPack, which converts waste heat into electricity by means of Organic Ranking Cycle (ORC) technology.



At the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre, a unique R&D facility with 2800 m2 of testing space, Alfa Laval and partners are pushing deeper into methanol handling, methanol combustion and fuel cell technologies. Through new insights and innovations, these efforts will ensure safety and efficiency on tomorrow’s more sustainable methanol-fuelled vessels.



"We are confident in our capacity to bring safe, reliable and economically viable solutions to the shipping industry, thanks to successful collaborations and extensive testing,” says Sameer Kalra, President Marine Division, Alfa Laval. “Joining the Methanol Institute is a natural step in our journey supporting our customers and partners towards sustainable shipping."

Gregory Dolan, CEO of the Methanol Institute, says, "The Methanol Institute is pleased to welcome Alfa Laval as a new member. Alfa Laval's deep expertise and proven track record supplying the marine industry make their marine methanol solutions an important part of the way forward for the industry."

