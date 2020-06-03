Aker BP and Yxney Maritime to Chase Offshore Emission Cuts

By The Maritime Executive 06-03-2020 04:07:13

Maress will enable Aker BP to get a detailed insight into the fuel consumption and emissions from the fleet of advanced offshore vessels operating on the Norwegian Shelf. The Maress software provides a foundation for making informed and data-driven decisions on how to decarbonize operations.

“Aker BP is actively pursuing initiatives to optimize energy consumption and to reduce the carbon emission intensity from our operations. We have a close cooperation with some of the very best and most energy efficient vessel owners out there,” says Gunn Elin Hellegaard VP for Logistics & Marine in Aker BP.

“Our ambition is that Maress will strengthen this collaboration even further and enable us to shave off several additional percentage points in the fuel consumption of the fleet that we charter. The environmental potential of this is significant. Energy efficient operations is in the interest of everyone involved, and is core to Aker BP´s strategy. This will also be an important tool to drive improvement and enable full effect of the performance incentivized contacts with our Strategic Partners for Platform Supply Vessels”, Hellegaard adds.

“There is an incredible momentum in the industry now to reduce the emissions from operations”, says Yxney CEO Simen Sanna. “Having the right insight and willingness to act on it determines the winners of tomorrow. Aker BP has clearly demonstrated a capacity to use advanced data-driven solutions to get an edge. We look forward to cooperating with Aker BP in this spirit, and to create tangible emission reductions”.

For a company such as Aker BP who is chartering vessels from a range of vessel owners, it can be a big task to gather and structure fuel and emission data. Maress solves this by connecting to available data streams from vessel hardware, and makes the data comparable across vessels, segments, or specific parts of the operations. At its core Maress is a tool that creates transparency and aligns the sustainability efforts of energy companies and vessel owners.

Aker BP will be able to use Maress to closely follow the efficiency development of single vessels and the chartered fleet as a whole. In addition to creating a solid foundation for deciding what fuel saving initiatives to deploy, it will also be possible to evaluate the direct savings from specific initiatives such as the installation of a battery system on a vessel.

The agreement between Aker BP and Yxney Maritime has a one-year duration, with option to extend.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.