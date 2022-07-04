After-Sales Tech Support for Ballast Water Treatment Systems in Qatar

Image courtesy of ERMA FIRST

[By: ERMA FIRST]

Nakilat-Keppel Offshore & Marine (N-KOM), a joint venture between Qatar's premier shipping and maritime company, Nakilat, and leading offshore rig constructor and ship repairer Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd., will provide after-sales technical support to vessels equipped with ERMA FIRST ballast water treatment systems calling at ports and repair yards in Qatar.

ERMA FIRST has signed an agreement with N-KOM to provide support by utilising the skills of N-KOM marine engineers based in Qatar for onboard equipment services. Our customers will now have access to any troubleshooting, installation, maintenance, calibration and testing related issues in Qatar.

ERMA FIRST is a leading manufacturer of ballast water treatment equipment and has installed over 2500 systems on more than 2000 vessels worldwide. Its global after-sales network already encompasses locations in the USA, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Panama, UAE, India, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Poland, Latvia and Ukraine. The addition of N-KOM's Qatar team to ERMA FIRST’s network further widens its reach.

"Our ability to offer customers the most complete global after-sales network in the market is a great source of pride for everyone within the organisation," said ERMA FIRST Managing Director Konstantinos Stampedakis.

“This collaboration with N-KOM further strengthens our ever-growing capability as we aim to assist clients around the world."

Located at the world-class Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard complex In Qatar, N-KOM offers a comprehensive range of repair, conversion, maintenance and fabrication services for marine vessels, offshore and onshore structures.

N-KOM Chief Executive Officer, Damir Glavan, said: "N-KOM is delighted to partner with ERMA FIRST. We have a highly trained group of engineers in Qatar, who are ready to assist all ERMA FIRST customers. N-KOM is known in the industry for our responsive, thorough and diligent technical support."

To access the network, ERMA FIRST customers should contact the ERMA FIRST help desk.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.