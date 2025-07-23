Interpol Cancels "Red Notice" Seeking Capt. Paul Watson's Arrest



Interpol has decided to cancel the worldwide "red notice" extradition request that Japan filed for Sea Shepherd founder Paul Watson, bringing a long saga to an apparent close.

The dispute stems from Watson's activities with his former group Sea Shepherd, as documented on the TV show "Whale Wars." In 2010, Sea Shepherd interdicted Japanese whaling ships in the Southern Ocean, and a much-disputed confrontation involving stink bombs ensued. Japan alleged that crewmembers aboard the whaling ship were injured in the exchange, and two years later, it filed a red notice seeking Watson's arrest. The notice alleged that Watson committed acts of "Breaking into the Vessel, Damage to Property, Forcible Obstruction of Business, and Injury," according to Interpol. (Watson and Sea Shepherd have denied that any wrongdoing or personal injury occurred.)

The notice went unused for 12 years, and Watson and his foundation believed it had expired - until he arrived in Greenland in July 2024. Local police met his vessel at the pier and placed Watson under arrest; he stayed in jail for 149 days while the Danish government considered an extradition request from Japan. He was ultimately released because Danish authorities did not approve of Japan's terms for his treatment after transfer.

With the withdrawal of the Interpol red notice, the odds of further time in jail may be somewhat reduced, but Japan still has an active arrest warrant in his name. The Japanese government vigorously protested Interpol's decision in a statement Wednesday, and suggested that Watson received light treatment because of his activist views.

"The case is a matter of law enforcement and has nothing to do with suspect Watson’s views on whaling. We have repeatedly conveyed this view to Interpol," Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement. "It is extremely regrettable that a red notice for this person, who has long been on the run from investigative authorities, has been removed . . . The government of Japan will continue to request that the relevant countries detain and extradite him to Japan."