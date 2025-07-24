Drilling Rig Crushes Tug on River Weser

[Brief] A harbor tug in Bremen was sunk by a small barge-mounted drill rig, which suddenly collapsed onto the towing vessel.

On Wednesday evening, the tug Orca was assigned to tow a crane barge to a construction site in the harbor. It was operating on the River Weser near the AcellorMital steel plant when a rig derrick on the bow of the barge collapsed forward and smashed into the tugg.

The crew managed to escape and were not injured, but one individual on the barge sustained minor injuries, according to Bremen's fire department. First responders transported the victim away by boat for treatment.

Damage to the tug was so extensive that it sank to the bottom, releasing a small amount of fuel. Its mast and stack remained visible above the waterline. Oil booms have been deployed in an effort to contain the minor quantities of petroleum from the vessel's tanks, and salvage operations should be under way in a matter of days.

Top Image: Ra Boe / CC BY SA 3.0