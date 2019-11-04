Aertssen Kranen Selects GHS Suite for New Marine Transport Activities

Credit: Aertssen Kranen

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-04 15:46:20

In 2018, Aertssen Kranen nv set up their new Marine Transport Department, and selected GHS as a central piece of their engineering backbone.

Appreciated by the Engineering team at Aertssen is the well-proven, reliable and integrated environment offered by GHS: trim & stability compliance, complex hydrostatic simulations, multibody interactions, crane operations, ballast procedure preparation, ship motions, etc. all under one single, open interface.

Andrés Santalla, (Senior Naval Architect), Aertssen Kranen, states: “GHS was the perfect fit for the needs of our new Marine Transport Department, by offering a fully integrated environment for hydrostatics, stability and seakeeping analysis. With such an outstanding track record in our heavylift & transport sector, GHS sounded the evident choice right from our early business development plans.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.