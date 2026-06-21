Adora Magic City Embarks on China's First Sea Voyage With No Destination

[By Adora Cruises]

China’s first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City, departed from Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal with more than 4,000 guests, embarking on China's first sea voyage with no destination, bringing a vibrant mini-vacation at sea to guests from home and abroad.

The Adora Magic City cruise ship departed Shanghai on Saturday (June 6) for a 3-day, 2-night weekend cruise themed around a maritime carnival. This voyage has no overseas port calls, allowing more Chinese consumers to easily embark on board without taking time off work and experience the unique charm of China's domestically built large cruise ship. As a bold breakthrough in cruise product innovation, this voyage aims to explore a new path for the industry, moving from "port-based cruises" to "onboard experience cruises," and providing guests with a more relaxed, convenient, and comfortable way to travel and vacation on weekends.

Adora Cruises stated, "We are grateful to the relevant government departments for their strong support of this cruise to nowhere. We hope that through this groundbreaking attempt, with the cruise ship itself as the destination, we can allow young customers, working professionals, and guests seeking new experiences to easily enjoy a high-quality cruise vacation. We are willing to explore more possibilities for the Chinese cruise tourism market, while also further enriching the product offerings in the Chinese cruise market and injecting strong momentum into new cruise consumption."

During the voyage, the Adora Magic City cruise ship will offer a non-stop, exciting carnival at sea for all guests, featuring performances, parties, theaters, sports, relaxation, gourmet food, and shopping.

Diverse Entertainment: Guests can immerse themselves in a variety of entertainment experiences, from pop hits and talk shows to fantasy magic and large-scale performances. They can also participate in themed parties, cocktail parties, and social dances led by internationally renowned DJs and bands, as well as professional dancers. Sports enthusiasts can also unleash their energy with activities such as yoga meditation, water basketball, team extreme challenges, high-altitude rope courses, and water slides, allowing guests to socialize while working up a sweat.

Beverages and Dining: Each bar on board boasts its own unique character, featuring performances by celebrity bartenders. Guests can participate in a fun "Sea-Based Tipsy Passport" activity to unlock exclusive beverage packages and signature drinks, immersing themselves in a distinctive sea-based tipsy experience. The cruise ship also offers diverse dining options throughout the day, including a global buffet during the day, exquisite à la carte menus in the evening, and late-night seafood stalls and barbecue restaurants, extending the enjoyment of the sea from day to night.

Exciting shopping: Guests can also shop for the world's finest products in one stop at China's largest offshore duty-free shop, and purchase trendy items and souvenirs at the Shanghai Maritime Market.

Currently, Adora Cruises operates three large cruise ships: the first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City, the "art ship" Adora Mediterranea, and the Gulangyu (Paiano Land) under Star Cruises. Its routes cover East China, South China, North China, and Hong Kong, achieving year-round operation from multiple homeports. The second domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Flower City, has successfully completed sea trials and is scheduled for delivery on November 6, 2026. It will embark on its maiden voyage from Guangzhou Nansha International Cruise Homeport on November 22, aiming to create a "more beautiful, more technologically advanced, and more Chinese" maritime cultural exploration journey for domestic and international guests.

