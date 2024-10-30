Adonis by Ripple Operations & Certus Online to Deliver Integrated Solutions

[By: Ripple Operations]

Global HR, payroll, and crew management software specialist Adonis under the Ripple Operations brand has entered into a strategic marketing partnership with Certus Online, a leading provider of maritime booking and operational solutions, to enhance their combined service offerings for the maritime industry.

The agreement marks a significant step towards providing seamless, integrated solutions for maritime operators. Certus Online’s Booking Platform, known for its advanced passenger booking and route management functionalities, will be integrated with Adonis’ HR and payroll systems to offer a fully unified platform. This integration will ensure that shared customers experience streamlined data sharing, processing, and reporting across both systems, leading to improved operational efficiency.

"We are very optimistic about the potential of this collaboration. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark for comprehensive solutions in the maritime sector, combining Certus Online’s expertise in booking and ticketing systems with Adonis' leadership in Crewing, T&A, Payroll and HR management," said Per Ove Kviteberg, Chief Commercial Officer at Adonis by Ripple.

The partnership aims to accelerate mutual growth, with both companies working jointly to develop new customer relationships while continuing to support existing clients. The cooperation will include collaborative marketing efforts, joint product integrations, and a shared focus on technical excellence.