ADNOC Logistics and Services Selects VIKING for Safety Servicing

By MarEx 2019-05-07 11:21:59

Maritime safety equipment manufacturer and global service provider VIKING Life-Saving Equipment A/S (VIKING) has won a tender to work with world-class shipping company ADNOC Logistics & Services. The five-year VIKING Shipowner Agreement contract extends to a fleet of more than 120 vessels and encompasses a complete service offering including marine fire and lifeboat servicing, as well as liferaft exchange.



Key player in the UAE

Playing a pivotal role in the development of the United Arab Emirates’ energy industries, ADNOC Logistics & Services supplies all companies under the ADNOC Group and its international customers with reliable shipping, offshore logistics and onshore services.



The company has 40 years of experience under its belt and commands logistics infrastructure spanning over 1.4 million square meters. Its large fleet of vessels is used for ocean-going shipping activities, offshore support and port operation, delivering hydrocarbon products from Abu Dhabi to customers all over the world.



“Upholding a clean Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) record and maintaining asset integrity are some of the company’s top priorities,” commented VIKING’s Country Director for the Middle East, India & Sri Lanka, Kevin Momme. “And VIKING’s comprehensive servicing offering is a sure-fire way to help ADNOC Logistics & Services achieve and maintain those priorities.”



Meeting maritime safety obligations

Moving goods in sometimes treacherous waters all over the world presents numerous maritime safety challenges. Managing these challenges and complying with mandatory maritime safety regulations such as SOLAS and the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code can be a tough task. Backed by decades in maritime safety equipment and servicing, VIKING’s complete service offering makes the task as simple as possible. The offering is supported by a 24/7 service network that provides liferaft servicing from approx. 300 ports worldwide.



Working with VIKING will make it easier for ADNOC Logistics & Services to manage its equipment servicing obligations, as the contract covers all of its safety equipment and servicing needs. ADNOC will, for instance, be taking advantage of VIKING’s liferaft exchange agreement, which streamlines servicing of its VIKING S30 liferafts. Instead of running the risk of port delays, vessels can easily exchange their liferafts for ready-serviced units at one of more than 120 ports worldwide. The total coverage agreement is a no-fuss solution for customers wanting to have fully-compliant equipment on board around the clock. And it can gradually be expanded to cover new safety equipment and servicing needs too as vessels and safety products are simply added as needed



“This is a major win for VIKING and it’s further proof that leading companies have trust in our capabilities, products and services,” adds Kevin Momme.

Signing ceremony participants in photo at top included (from left): George Yohannan, Bjarne Kolbo Nielsen and Kevin Momme from VIKING Life-Saving Equipment. Middle to right: Yousef Humaid Saleh, Mashood Dar, Gaurav Ravi Chaudhary and Abubacker Sitheik from ADNOC Logistics & Services

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.