Aderco 2055G+ Provides Monitoring from Emission Reduction to Carbon Credits

[By: Aderco]

2055G+ creates a bridge between fuel treatment technology, verified emissions reduction data and certified carbon credits, delivering ROI for ship owners, managers and charterers.

Advanced fuel additive technology specialist Aderco has formally launched 2055G+, an industry-first program to drive verifiable ship emissions reductions and deliver measurable financial returns for ships running on conventional marine fuels.

The solution addresses key pain points in performance monitoring for greater sustainability, including fuel price volatility, the IMO Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) requirements, while also ensuring that emissions claims are based on verifiable data. Based on more than 100 ships already entered into the 2055G+ programme, fuel savings range between 2% and 5%, including two verified by class societies ABS (Reefer - 4.84%) and RINA (Capesize - 3.25%).

Needing to demonstrate genuine emissions cuts in response to advancing environmental regulations, ship operators, managers and charterers also face resourcing and implementation challenges to navigate the complexities of claiming CO2 offsets. Transparency is critical to assert credibility for carbon credit methodologies in the maritime industry.

The comprehensive 2055G+ solution offers a streamlined methodology for the entire process that covers reducing carbon emissions, proving it with verifiable data and generating revenue through Voluntary Carbon Credits issued by Gold Standard.

Transparency throughout

At the heart of 2055G+ is Aderco's 2055G fuel additive a 100% vegetal organic, ashless and metal-free fuel treatment which has been proven to enhance combustion efficiency, disperse sludge, stabilise fuel, ensure engine reliability and minimise emissions.

Typically, a ship would trial fuel treatment 2055G for a minimum of six months after establishing baseline fuel consumption and emissions performance based on historical noon reports extracted during a drydocking. This is combined with transparent performance monitoring to provide the basis of the streamlined 2055G+ solution.

Building on the emissions reduction data available from the 2055G+, monitoring and reporting in partnership with the company Adi Terra, the ship’s CO? emissions are offset as certified carbon credits using the rigorous Gold Standard methodology, where each verified tonne of CO? avoided equals one credit. The customer can then resell credits at a profit or highlight their efforts to safeguard the environment and use them to reduce their carbon footprint.

Aderco has entered into a strategic agreement with Adi Terra, a project developer specialising in carbon and biodiversity projects. Under this agreement, Adi Terra will oversee the monitoring, data integrity, and verification process required to issue Voluntary Carbon Credits through the Gold Standard Retrofit Measure Improving Efficiency Methodology.

Pathway to emissions reduction

“The seamless 2055G+ solution is integral to asset management in an era of unpredictable fuel quality and pressure to decarbonise” comments Esteve Servajean, Head of Marine, Aderco. “The tool creates a bridge between the 2055G technology, data and monetisation. This allows operators and charterers to go beyond mere pledges and show that they have taken the actions necessary to meet global sustainability standards.”

Based on Aderco’s more than 45 years of expertise in marine fuel treatment, treating 40 billion litres of fuel annually, Gérald Baiwir, Head of Environment adds: “Aderco is removing the guesswork from green accreditation and providing shipping with a clear and low risk pathway to emissions reduction.”