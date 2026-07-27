Adani Ports Mundra Handles India’s Largest-Ever Single Parcel of Soybean Oil

[By Adani]

Adani Ports mundra has achieved a significant operational milestone by successfully handling India’s largest-ever single vessel parcel of Degummed Soybean Oil (DSBO).

MT BANGUS successfully discharged 66,800 metric tonnes (MT) of DSBO at Adani Ports mundra. The operation marks the largest single parcel of edible oil ever handled by a vessel at an Indian port, setting a new benchmark for the country’s liquid bulk cargo sector.

The vessel arrived from San Lorenzo, Argentina, a major international hub for agricultural commodity exports. With an overall length of 229 meters and a displacement of 88,830 MT, the vessel’s handling required meticulous planning, close coordination among multiple teams and efficient deployment of port infrastructure and resources.

The safe and efficient execution of this large-scale operation demonstrates Adani Port’s capabilities in handling high-volume liquid bulk cargo. It also reflects the port’s world-class infrastructure, robust operating systems and strong focus on safety, efficiency and service excellence.

The milestone was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the marine, operations, safety, engineering and support teams, along with the vessel’s crew and other stakeholders associated with the operation. Their collective efforts ensured that the cargo was handled safely and efficiently while adhering to established operational and safety standards.

This achievement further strengthens Adani Port’s position as a key gateway for India’s international trade and highlights its preparedness to handle increasingly large and complex cargo parcels. With its deep draft, modern infrastructure and integrated cargo-handling capabilities, Mundra Port continues to contribute to building a more efficient and resilient logistics ecosystem for the country.