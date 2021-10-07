AD Ports Group & Aurora50 Partner to Accelerate Corporate Diversity

Maitha Al Marar, VP-Human Capital & Emiratization, AD Ports Group.

[By: AD Ports Group]

AD Ports Group, a leading facilitator of trade and logistics, has signed a new partnership agreement with Aurora50, a social enterprise focusing on achieving gender-balanced boardrooms in the UAE. Through the new partnership, AD Ports Group and Aurora50 aim to create a more inclusive and integrated workplace environment with a new purpose-driven programme, GLOW (Gain Leadership Opportunities for Women).

The programme has been designed to accelerate the careers of high-potential Emirati women and prepare them for board-level and leadership positions. The accelerator will enable Emirati women to build a strategic plan for their career development and maximise career opportunities using design-thinking tools.

In addition, it will provide a suitable support mechanism and encouragement vehicle to enable female Emirati employees achieve and realise their highest potential.

The programme was launched at the Board Summit 2021, a major meeting held in Abu Dhabi to address the challenge of diversity on boards.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, co-founder of Aurora50 said: "Our collaboration with AD Ports Group is a crucial step in our endeavour to strengthen gender diversity and unified prosperity in the country. Through GLOW, we will help AD Ports Group effectively identify local talent, establish more prosperous careers for their female Emirati employees and bolster the talent pipeline of female directors at the leadership and board-level."

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “AD Ports Group strongly supports the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, as well as the UAE's National Strategy to drive and encourage women to play a leading role in the long-term development and future prosperity of the Emirates. Our company culture is committed to nurturing tomorrow's exceptional female leaders and closing the gender gap within an industry that men have traditionally dominated."

"By discovering holistic pathways for talent via empowering platforms such as GLOW, we will continue to empower our female Emirati employees and support the growth of Emirati female talent across the UAE."

Maitha Al Marar, VP-Human Capital & Emiratization, AD Ports Group, commented: “Thanks to the wise vision and invaluable support of our leadership, Emirati women are playing instrumental roles and making remarkable achievements across different industry sectors. GLOW is a distinguished initiative that focuses on nurturing female Emirati employees' technical abilities and personal development at AD Ports Group. It also reflects our commitment to ensuring that Emirati women have a supportive work environment, access to the tools they need to accelerate their career development and feel more confident in leadership roles.”

Supporting equal opportunities is a key objective for AD Ports Group, and through ongoing training, workshops, mentorship, and coaching, the company recognises the strategic importance of developing a sustainable pool of talented, dynamic female directors.

Participants will be chosen by a selection committee established by Aurora50 based on a standard criterion that aligns with AD Ports Group’s strategy. Third-party assessments tools will also be utilised to short-list participants.

The programme includes live and virtual workshops, a dedicated workbook with online reading references, practical tools and assignments.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.