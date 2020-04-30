Acquisition of ELIN Motoren by Voith Successfully Completed

By The Maritime Executive 04-30-2020 06:01:16

After receiving all the official approvals, Voith successfully completed the acquisition of ELIN Motoren GmbH on April 30, 2020. ELIN Motoren, headquartered in Austria, is a high-tech company in the field of electric motors and generators that is active worldwide and supplies individualized solutions for industrial applications.

“The acquisition of ELIN Motoren is an important strategic step for Voith,” states Dr. Uwe Knotzer, President and CEO of Voith Turbo. “The portfolio of the company is an outstanding addition to our industrial drive solutions and supports our position as a technology-independent supplier of drive systems. With ELIN Motoren, we are able to offer our customers a significant advantage in terms of drivetrain electrification.”

Voith and Trasys, the former parent company of ELIN Motoren, signed a sales agreement for ELIN Motoren on December 20, 2019. ELIN Motoren will remain independent as a business and will continue to be active using the established ELIN Motoren brand. As a result, customers of both Voith and ELIN Motoren will continue to have access to the same sales channels.

ELIN Motoren GmbH has a total of about 1,000 employees and generates a turnover of about €120 million. The company manufactures electric motors and generators in small series, as well as individualized solutions for industrial applications. In this area, the company focuses on electric machines, motors in the low-voltage, medium-voltage but also in high-voltage range, and generators, in particular for wind energy and decentralized energy generation. With its product portfolio, ELIN Motoren serves the target markets wind energy, plastics, tunnels and mining, oil and gas, plant construction, as well as power plants.

“As a globally established expert with many years of experience in the drive technology sector, Voith is pursuing a digitalization strategy for industrial applications, as is ELIN Motoren,” states Wolfgang Landler, CEO of ELIN Motoren GmbH. “The future cooperation between the two companies will allow us to offer significant added value. Together we can develop system solutions and especially technologies in digitalization. We are looking forward to the cooperation with Voith.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.