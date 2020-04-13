ABS Supports U.S. Food Banks to Supply More Than 200,000 Meals

04-13-2020

ABS is supporting its local communities suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating to food banks in New York and Houston.



The $50,000 donation between the Houston Food Bank and the Food Bank for New York City will provide around 200,000 meals for communities in crisis.



“Everyone at ABS wants to support our neighbors in need at this challenging time, when food banks and those who rely on them are seeing escalating demand for their vital service. Just as we are supporting international shipping and helping to keep global trade moving during this pandemic, we must also be a good community partner as well, and make sure food reaches the many families who need it,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Houston Food Bank is supporting hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people across southeast Texas with its essential services. Food Bank for New York City is providing emergency food to vulnerable New Yorkers who may be quarantined, along with those impacted by the economic downturn.

