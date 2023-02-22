ABS Selects Panos Koutsourakis To Lead Global Sustainability Team

ABS has appointed Panos Koutsourakis to head its industry-leading global sustainability team. Koutsourakis is an 18-year veteran with key industry experience with shipping companies, classification, operations, design and new construction, decarbonization technologies, and strategic planning.

As Vice President, Global Sustainability, Koutsourakis heads up a global network of sustainability centers in key maritime locations, including Singapore, Athens, Houston, Copenhagen, and Shanghai. Reporting to Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, Koutsourakis also leads the delivery of an innovative portfolio of sustainability services to support the industry through the clean energy transition.

“ABS is a pioneer in marine and offshore sustainability and is playing a defining role in shaping the clean energy transition. ABS operates at the intersection of technology, regulation and safety. That’s our sweet spot. That’s what we’re built for, and it is the sweet spot for sustainability. Our commitment to supporting owners, operators, shipyards, governments and the wider industry in achieving their decarbonization objectives is unwavering,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO. “With his extensive experience of the industry and deep insight into the technologies and operational strategies, Panos will continue to build on our leadership position and support the evolution of a more sustainable industry.”

Koutsourakis holds a Master's Degree in Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens and has been ABS Director, Global Sustainability since 2020.



