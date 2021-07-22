ABS Releases New Guide on Autonomous & Remote-Control Functions

A new ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions sets out a goal-based framework for the implementation of these technologies on vessels and offshore units. and introduces two new notations.

The Guide introduces the ABS Remote-Control and Autonomous notations. Development of the guidance was informed by experiences on remote-control and autonomous operations tug projects in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

“ABS is proud to partner with innovative companies developing some of the most advanced remote-control and autonomous systems in order to deliver world-leading, safety-related guidance on implementation of these technologies. The practical capability of these technologies has increased rapidly in recent years and ABS has been at the forefront of these advances. Given our collaborations and experience, we are well placed to support their introduction to the global fleet, and the Guide reflects the deep insights we have developed,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

The Guide’s goal-based framework also covers interactions with relevant stakeholders such as port authorities and other vessels. The Guide uses a risk-based approach to determine the requirements for the assessment and implementation of autonomous and remote-control functions.

