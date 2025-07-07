Yemen's Houthi Rebels Attack Second Bulker off Hodeidah

Another bulker has come under attack off the coast of Hodeidah, Yemen, according to maritime risk management company Vanguard Tech.

The bulker Eternity C was transiting about 50 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah when she was assaulted by personnel in multiple skiffs. Initial reports indicated that two people were missing, two were injured, and the vessel had lost propulsion.

Vanguard Tech noted that Eternity C's operator has multiple other ships that have called at Israeli ports, including Haifa, which is under a remote "blockade" by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Vanguard identified these vessels as the HSL Nike, which called Haifa last month, and Faith, which called at Ashdod in November. The Houthis have previously threatened to attack the interests of shipowners who have any ships that call in Israel.

That pattern also fits for the Magic Seas, the vessel that Houthi forces attacked and damaged yesterday. The bulker's owner also had other ships that had called previously in Israeli ports; given that history, Vanguard Tech said the decision to send Magic Seas through the Red Sea put the vessel at "extreme risk of being targeted." The vessel was hit multiple times by RPGs and bomb boats, and the crew abandoned ship after it began taking on water.

Unverified video footage of an attack on a ship matching Magic Seas' general arrangements

On Monday, EOS Risk Group reported that Magic Seas has sunk. It is the third ship that Houthi forces have sent to the bottom since the beginning of the Gaza conflict in 2023.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that Magic Seas was hit by two unmanned bomb boats, five missiles and three drones - a heavy, coordinated attack that brought more simultaneous firepower to bear than has been seen in previous strikes.

"The unfortunate incident with the Magic Seas is a chilling reminder of the critical importance of undertaking thorough risk assessments," said Vanguard Tech's head of intelligence, Ellie Shafik. "An ownership affiliation report would have easily shown that the owner of the vessel actually had another vessel at port in Israel at the time of the attack, in addition to previous calls made by other vessels in the past year."