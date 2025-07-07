Fire Aboard Boxship Wan Hai 503 Under Control at Last

The burned-out boxship Wan Hai 503 is still under tow off the southeastern coast of India, holding position near the Indian EEZ boundary while salvors complete their work to stabilize the situation on board.

The vessel's burned holds continue to smolder and light smoke is still visible, according to local media, but the vessel remains stable. Fires flared up again Friday, but as soon as wind and surface conditions allowed for it, salvors applied an extinguishing foam called Pyrocool to the holds to suppress the flames. The tug Advantis Virgo applied about 12,000 liters of the foam substance (mixed with water), and kept enough in reserve for another 3,000 liters. Responders are looking to source more and have plans in place to fly in another 15,000 liters from a supplier in Singapore if it is required.

For now, the fire is contained, and salvors are monitoring the temperature of the holds using thermal imaging cameras. Response tugs SCI Panna and Advantis Virgo remained on scene to provide boundary cooling and fire suppression as needed. The tug Offshore Warrior is keeping up the tow, and the tug Saksham is expected to rejoin the operation after a crew change.

Dewatering efforts continued to address previous flooding: a malfunctioning hydraulic power pack was restored to service, and as of Saturday, the team had reduced the water level in the engine room to about six feet. The team hoped to further reduce the water level in order to identify the source of the water ingress. The flooding could be linked to runoff from previous firefighting efforts, according to the response command.

The responders are still working out the possibilities for a port of refuge. Though a port in Sri Lanka was originally planned, alternative options in Africa are now under consideration, according to local media. Before Wan Hai 503 is towed anywhere, salvors are putting a priority on replacing the vessel's synthetic towline with a steel wire rope as soon as possible, before rough weather arrives.