ABS Publishes Landmark U.S. Offshore Wind Report

By The Maritime Executive 03-05-2021 09:22:32

ABS has published an industry-leading report evaluating the U.S. offshore wind industry’s readiness to deliver the 40 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity the International Energy Agency estimates will be installed by 2040.

Offshore Wind Report, Positioning for U.S. Expansion: U.S. Ports and Vessels Innovation, is a landmark document assessing U.S. port infrastructure, availability of specialist support tonnage as well as looking at emerging industry trends and challenges for the growing U.S. offshore wind market.

”ABS is playing a leading role in the development of the U.S. offshore wind industry, supporting development of specialist tonnage dedicated to operations in U.S. waters and the next generation of floating turbines. As the leading provider of classification services to the global offshore industry, combined with our extensive knowledge of U.S. regulations, ABS is in a unique position to support development of the U.S. offshore wind industry and this report demonstrates our commitment to that,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

ABS will class the first Jones Act compliant wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) under construction at Keppel Amfels for Dominion Energy and the first Jones Act compliant service operation vessel (SOV) to be built at Edison Chouest for Ørsted and Eversource. These vessels will join the first ABS-classed crew transfer vessel (CTV) in the U.S., Windserve Odyssey. ABS has also issued approval in principle for a series of wind support vessels, such as WTIVs, SOVs, feeder vessels and CTVs from U.S. and European designers.

ABS offers a classification roadmap from concept, basic design and detailed design to construction and in-service operation of the wind farm support vessels. At each stage, ABS conducts an independent review of the submitted documents with respect to various design aspects including hull structures, safety, system, and stability. ABS provides classification services for a range of wind farm vessels and the certification of the installed equipment that will assist owners, operators, designers, shipyards, and manufacturers in meeting Class Rules and safety requirements for compliance with international and U.S. regulations

