ABS Issues World’s First Main Engine Certification to Nabtesco

ABS issued the world's first ABS CyberSafety Product Design Assessment

After prototype testing in January 2023, ABS issued the world's first ABS CyberSafety Product Design Assessment (PDA) certification for the main engine and propulsion remote control systems (M-800 series) from Nabtesco Corporation.

“In vessel operations today, more and more components are connected and reliant on digitally enabled systems that introduce new risks and vulnerabilities into the maritime supply chain. By addressing the risks early at the individual component and equipment levels, equipment manufacturers can help mitigate potential negative impacts. This PDA for Nabtesco provides a comprehensive certification solution demonstrating their commitment to cybersecurity,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

ABS provided review and approval for the various components of the M-800 series, including the micro-computer unit, a control system for diesel and turbine engines, and the relevant components in the remote-control system.

“Cybersecurity risks continue to evolve, so it is important that our equipment not only meets but exceeds the latest industry standards and requirements. ABS certification of our remote-control system enables us to meet the growing need for cyber secure equipment and prepares our customers and us for upcoming IACS Unified Requirements on cybersecurity, UR E26 and E27,” said Yukihiro Mizutani, President, Nabtesco Marine Control Systems Company.

In addition to the PDA, Nabtesco obtained a service provider approval from ABS for CyberSafety in January 2021. Find more information about the ABS CyberSafety Program, including PDA Certification and Service Provider Approval, here.

About ABS

