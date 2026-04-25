ABS & Fleet Robotics to Bring Autonomous Robotic Systems to Maritime

[By: ABS]

ABS and Fleet Robotics signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on autonomous robotic systems for continuous hull cleaning and inspection.

Announced at Singapore Maritime Week, the collaboration reflects growing industry demand for technology-forward approaches to vessel maintenance.

“It is an honor to work alongside Fleet Robotics to advance autonomous robotic systems for the industry. This collaboration is about more than innovation, we are working to establish the standards and frameworks needed for the maritime industry to confidently adopt these technologies and move toward safer, more efficient and data-driven vessel maintenance,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“We’re proud to be working with ABS as we advance a future where hulls are continuously monitored, not intermittently inspected,” said Sidney McLaurin, CEO of Fleet Robotics. “By enabling in-water inspection and unlocking a new layer of high-quality data, we can transform how operators make decisions around performance, maintenance and safety. This work is critical to ensuring the data is trusted, standardized and can be used to support and enhance class inspections and broader industry practice.”

The project will include assessing the suitability of robotic systems for inspection tasks, validating the quality and integrity of sensor data and imagery for class use, and identifying pathways to integrate these technologies into existing class, regulatory and owner/operator workflows.

ABS is the leading provider of technical support for groundbreaking autonomous and remote-controlled technologies for the marine and offshore industries. Learn more here and download a copy of the ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote Control Functions here.