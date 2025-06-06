ABS Approves Innovative LCO2-EP Carrier Concept from KNCC

[By: ABS]

At the 60th anniversary of the Nor-Shipping maritime trade fair, ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) to Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC) for its novel design for a 40,000 cbm liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier.

A first in the industry, the LCO2-EP carrier concept from KNCC aims to transport and store LCO2 at near ambient temperatures and under elevated pressure using a modular approach, allowing less cooling and potentially larger carriers for transport. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“Carbon capture and transport are essential pillars of the carbon value chain, playing an important role in the industry’s efforts to reduce emissions. ABS recognizes that collaboration is key to these advancements, and we are delighted to work with forward-thinking innovators like KNCC to drive the development of cutting-edge containment technologies for LCO2,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“We are proud to receive this approval in principle from ABS, which marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing safe and scalable carbon transport solutions. KNCC’s commitment to excellence is evident in its rigorous approach to novel vessel design and collaboration with leading classification societies such as ABS,” said Oliver Hagen-Smith, CEO at KNCC.