ABS Approves HD KSOE Design of an Ammonia Vent Gas Treatment System

[By: ABS]

An advanced design of an ammonia vent treatment system from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS and the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR).

The ammonia vent treatment system integrates compact scrubbers to treat ammonia fuel, which can escape during the purging process, to maintain safe concentration levels before discharge through the vent mast. HD KSOE says this design also minimizes wastewater production. ABS completed design reviews based on class requirements and IMO Interim Guidance.

“With our deep insight into the safety aspects of ammonia and advanced treatment technologies, we are supporting innovative clients like HD KSOE in developing equipment to accelerate the maritime industry’s journey to low or no carbon emissions,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“This certification from ABS strengthens HD KSOE's technology portfolio for eco-friendly equipment,” said Young-Joon Nam, head of the SD Business Division at HD KSOE. “We will continue to develop unique technologies and lead the global market for eco-friendly ships.”

ABS provides industry-leading guidance on the application of ammonia as a marine fuel. Download a copy of the latest ABS publication Safety Insights for Ammonia as a Marine Fuel here.