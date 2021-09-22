ABS Approval for Marpoint's Evo2 Router & UNI Virtualization Solution

[Marpoint]

MarPoint achieves Cyber Safety Class Approval from the classification society ABS for all systems covering individual components all the way through the system and network level.

This was achieved upon the successful class verification of product compliance with manufacturers’ specifications, applicable ABS Rules, and national or international standards.

The ABS Class Approval (PDA) applies to the Evo2 Router and UNI Virtual Machine Manager, where MarPoint’s Cyber Security Solution is part of.

The Evo2 Router and Central Management platform, provides a massive defence in depth approach, via dual hardware failover, a fully managed enterprise-grade firewall, effective network segmentation (business/crew), web dns filtering, application filtering, software whitelisting, two factor authentication and a fully customized alerting mechanism.

UNI, our Triple Node Cluster, and IT Managed Services ensure 24/7/365 remote management of the vessel’s complete IT hardware and software infrastructure and provide unique features such as:

Risk assessment

Desktop Virtualization and Active Directory using Linux Thin clients

Real time Inventory Assets management

Software Patching

Network-IDS

Cloud hosting for the endpoint

A dedicated team of MarPoint IT professionals safeguard the 24/7/365 professional support via an automated ticketing system and with standardized response times (SLAs) per event.

In addition, MarPoint having been audited by ABS and having given a satisfactory practical demonstration of its proactive Maritime IT Managed Services, is now recognized by ABS as a “Service Supplier to provide services which ABS Surveyors may rely on to make decisions affecting classification or statutory surveys”.

What are the benefits of being Class Approved for Cyber Safety?

Being Class Approved, MarPoint Cyber Security Solution facilitates thorough vessel cybersecurity analysis, helping identify the owner’s Cyber Risk Tolerance and helps control cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the supply chain.

At the same time, MarPoint is already certified with ISO 27001:2013 for the Information Security Management System (ISMS) which demonstrates that MarPoint can be trusted of its capability to protect the confidentiality and integrity of the information processed.

The ABS Class Approval along with ISO 27001, allows MarPoint existing and potential customers to secure additional benefits, including lower overall project costs related to Cyber Security classification and certification and to comply with the IMO 2021 regulation.

MarPoint Director, Mr. Anastasis Kyrkos noted:

“Cyber security is a major concern for vessels at sea today. The impact of unauthorized, and even authorized, access to ships’ systems can be catastrophic, potentially resulting in reputational, financial, and environmental damage, robbery, piracy or simply malicious interference. These are all distinct risks for an unprotected vessel.

We would like to strongly thank world’s high leading Classification Society for Ships, ABS, for their cooperation throughout the certification process.

The seal of approval that this certification entails is very important for our company and our customers in the maritime industry. The ABS Class Approval Certificate is a testament to our commitment to cybersecurity and ensures that our solution continues to stay at the forefront, bringing additional value to our customers, such as avoiding disruption to their business operations”.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.