ABS Acquires Maritime Training Firm MetaSHIP from Orka Informatics

[By ABS]

In a landmark deal to deliver immersive, next-generation training at scale to the maritime industry, ABS has signed an agreement to purchase the MetaSHIP intellectual property and related vessel simulator software assets from Orka Informatics as part of the strategic growth plan for ABS Training Solutions.

The acquisition, subject to Turkish regulatory approval, will allow ABS to expand its highly realistic digital training program, which can be delivered on board, in port or at home, as well as in a global network of high-tech ABS learning centers in Qatar, Greece and Singapore. The software powers an embedded gaming experience using the industry-leading ABS MetaSHIP Fleet, virtual vessels that allow students to reach true competence without setting foot on board.

“Ultimately, the global maritime workforce must be equipped not only to understand new operating technologies, but to manage the transition itself, navigating hybrid systems, evolving safety standards and dynamic regulatory environments. Investment in advanced training that delivers true competence rather than minimum standards is not optional; it is a strategic imperative for fleet safety and resilience, environmental compliance and global maritime competitiveness,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

“ABS is leading the way for our industry by equipping ourselves to deliver critical training at scale and pace, which shipping will certainly need to meet the challenging skills gap. By redefining training with world class tools and immersive techniques, our technology-focused approach allows students to spend many hours studying vessel operations without ever stepping foot on board.”

The ABS MetaSHIP game-based training breaks down the complex tasks required to operate modern ships into highly visual and engaging lessons that equip seafarers with the skills they need in a rapidly evolving maritime landscape. MetaSHIP is a digital maritime universe featuring vessels, ports and waterways, and training and assessment on vessel operations through gamification. The ODENES platform, also included in the acquisition and part of MetaSHIP, tracks training completions and generates reports. Navigational Skill and Behavioral Assessment, another component of MetaSHIP, is a specific simulation used for measuring the performance of maritime personnel, designed to evaluate and enhance the operational skills and behaviors of users.

“MetaSHIP began as an idea to democratize access to maritime training, to make learning as immersive, realistic, and accessible as possible. Seeing it evolve into a technology that will now empower seafarers around the world under ABS’ leadership is incredibly rewarding,” said Levent ?en, Innovator of MetaSHIP.

ABS has appointed Campbell Smith as Senior Vice President of ABS Training Solutions to lead expansion of its pioneering maritime training solutions that harness the potential of immersive courses that can be delivered anywhere.

John McDonald, ABS President and COO, said: “Campbell Smith’s appointment signals ABS’ commitment to delivering training solutions that meet this urgent need. ABS sits at the intersection of regulation, technology and operational safety and is well equipped to support the industry with the tools and insight to operate safely in an increasingly complex environment.”

Smith will be joining ABS in November from Maersk Training where he currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer. He has a resume that includes leadership positions in a series of global maritime operations, building full-curriculum sales academies, devising global sales strategies and delivering organic growth at scale. He holds a master’s degree from INSEAD University in Fontainebleau, France, as well as a bachelor’s degree in marketing and international business and a post-graduate diploma in communications from the Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand.

Leading shipowners and operators are turning to ABS for crew training to enhance operational safety and performance. ABS Training Solutions offers a premium curriculum of targeted training to meet the technical, operational and management needs of the marine and offshore industries.