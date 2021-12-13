ABB Releases 2021 Edition of Generations

ABB Marine & Ports is pleased to announce the release of the 2021 edition of Generations, the annual publication in which ABB presents business perspectives from a diverse group of global industry thought leaders alongside technical insight from its own in-house experts.

With ‘Future focus: Towards sustainable success’ as its theme, this year’s Generations highlights two distinct but related opportunities: meeting today’s sustainability targets and laying the foundations for tomorrow’s zero-emissions society. In addition, the publication sheds light on how key industry stakeholders and leading visionaries are addressing these opportunities by applying the best of existing solutions and exploring the most promising future technologies.

Readers gain insight into the EU-funded initiative driving power transformation in offshore wind, an island nation’s commitment to electrifying its transport sector, a Californian city’s pioneering role in workboat electrification, and the growing importance of hydrogen in the global energy transition. Meanwhile, major players in energy transportation, cruising and expedition cruising, yacht building, and grocery wholesale offer their unique perspectives on the maritime industry’s efforts to go green.

Generations 2021 also spotlights Singapore as a future-oriented smart port and smart nation, celebrates 30 years of Azipod® propulsion’s excellence at sea, and takes an in-depth look at some of shipping’s most relevant and potentially valuable innovations.

To view or download the latest edition of Generations, go to abb.com/generations.

