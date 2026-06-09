ABB and Cochin Shipyard to Support India’s Green Tug Transition Programme

[By: ABB]

ABB has won a contract with Cochin Shipyard to supply power and propulsion systems for two forthcoming electric tugs. Due for delivery to Polestar Maritime in 2027 as part of Phase 1 of India’s Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP), the vessels will operate out of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). JNPA is India’s largest container port, which accounts for around 50 percent of the total containerized cargo volume across the major ports of the country. The GTTP aims to transition India's harbor tug fleet from conventional diesel-powered vessels to greener alternatives in five phases from 2024 to 2040.



Covering electrical, propulsion, automation, and digitalization solutions, ABB’s comprehensive scope of supply will ensure the e-tugs’ efficient and reliable operations, aligning with the broader objectives of the GTTP while advancing JNPA’s efforts towards ‘Green Port’ status. ABB’s Onboard DC Grid™ power system platform and PEMS™ power and energy management system will form the core of the combined power and propulsion solution, enabling the vessels to make optimal use of onboard batteries to support wide variations in power demand. The modular and highly customizable Onboard DC Grid™ not only facilitates the integration of energy storage systems but also optimizes drivetrain efficiency and extends operating range per battery charge.



Also part of the scope, the ABB Ability™ Remote Diagnostic System for Marine will help to keep the e-tugs running reliably and efficiently through condition monitoring and remote troubleshooting.



“Integrating electric propulsion and advanced automation into harbor tugs is a complex engineering undertaking, and selecting the right technology partner was critical,” said Shri Jose VJ, Chairman and Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard Limited. “ABB’s proven systems and deep experience in this space made them the clear choice. We are building these vessels to last, to perform, and to demonstrate that Indian shipyards are ready to lead the industry’s green transition.”



“India’s Green Tug Transition Programme represents a decisive step the nation has taken towards reducing emissions from port operations,” said Rune Braastad, President, ABB’s Marine & Ports division. “Being selected to provide the electrical, propulsion, and automation systems for JNPA and Cochin Shipyard’s first electric Tug vessels as per India’s GTTP program reflects the trust that India’s maritime sector has placed in ABB’s technology and our long track record in marine electrification.”



Its over 75 years’ experience in the Indian market, ABB's latest collaboration with Cochin Shipyard involved providing power, propulsion, and automation systems to two hydrogen-fueled container vessels for Samskip Group. In addition, ABB has contributed significantly to the electrification of Asia’s short-distance shipping segment, supplying technology for fully electric vessels to operators in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.