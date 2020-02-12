A.W. McAfee Named Managing Director of Resolve Alaska

A.W. McAfee By The Maritime Executive 02-10-2020 03:28:36

Resolve Alaska, the northwest operating arm of the Resolve Marine Group, welcomes A.W. McAfee as their new Managing Director responsible for overseeing Resolve’s operational response and recovery activities. McAfee comes to Resolve from the Bechtel Corporation as an operations manager where his global maritime experience compliments Resolve’s diverse response, compliance, and marine services.

“We are excited to have A.W. on board contributing to our northwest expansion plans,” said Joseph E. Farrell, III, Director of Business Development at Resolve. “His strong background in project management and administration strengthens Resolve’s commitment to this region.”

Since 1995, McAfee has been immersed in the marine and civil industries where he first made his mark in the diving community. Working with established underwater project teams, McAfee set new standards on how sub-sea operations are performed resulting in the advancement of underwater construction techniques. McAfee gained his industry expertise supervising teams on large-scale projects for global EPCM companies. In addition to his experience with global projects, complex challenges, and technical innovations, McAfee focuses on results that maximize efficiency without compromising safety and quality.

Under McAfee’s guidance, Resolve’s Alaska units will be setting the industry’s safety and operational efficiency-bar higher. “I believe quality, safety, and efficiency can be effectively integrated with proper planning and management,” says McAfee. “I’m proud to be a part of Resolve, becoming an important part of the team and expanding the company’s legacy for innovation as we grow our presence in the western region.“ McAfee’s immediate strategic plan for Dutch Harbor is to implement an improvement program increasing operational efficiency and response capacity.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.