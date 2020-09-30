A Pair of RAstar 3200-SX Terminal Support / Escort Tugs for Scotland

By The Maritime Executive 09-30-2020 09:01:27

Early September 2020 saw the delivery of Odin of Scapa and Thor of Scapa, a pair of Robert Allan Ltd. designed RAstar 3200-SX terminal support/escort tugs, to Orkney Island Council Marine Services. Following a rigorous tender process, Sanmar Shipyards was chosen as the builder. The unique and historical names were chosen by a widely supported, local voting exercise launched by the Council in November of 2019. The two tugs are replacing two of the three tugs currently operated by the owners.

The RAstar 3200-SX tugs are purposely designed with a shallower draft than other comparable high-performance escort tugs and incorporate considerable input and collaboration with Sanmar. This includes design optimization to minimize construction costs without reducing end performance, implementing feedback from the large number of companies already operating Sanmar built Robert Allan Ltd. designed tugs and pre-engineering features, such as deck machinery, accommodation layout, etc., to easily allow future customization requests received from their global customer base to be quickly implemented.

The RAstar 3200-SX escort/ship-assist tug is a twin Z-drive, diesel-powered vessel, designed for the performance of ship-handling, towing and escort duties. The escort tug is equipped for operations over the bow and stern, with a powerful escort winch at the bow for escorting and ship handling operations, and a towing winch, towing pins and rounded transom at the stern for towing.

Key particulars of the Odin of Scapa and Thor of Scapa are:

Length, overall: 32.0 m

Beam, moulded:13.0 m

Depth, least moulded: 5.35 m

Maximum draft (overall): 5.50 m

Gross tonnage / net tonnage: 497/149

Tank Capacities at 98% are:

Fuel oil: 162 m 3

Potable Water: 20 m 3

Main engine lube oil: 1.0 m 3

Foam: 9.8 m 3

Sewage holding tank: 9 m3

The vessel is constructed to RINA class requirements with the following notation:

RINA C * Hull * Mach, Escort Tug, Fire Fighting Ship 1 – Water -spraying, Unrestricted Navigation, AUT-UMS, Inwatersurvey

Propulsion and auxiliary machinery consist of:

2 x Caterpillar 3516C main diesels, each delivering 2350 bkW @ 1800 RPM

2 x Rolls Royce model US255 Controllable pitch Z-drives with 2.8 m diameter propellers

3 x CAT C 4.4 diesel gensets

Deck equipment:

Fore Winch: DMT escort winch

Aft Winch: DMT towing winch

Tow pin: Macgregor Triplex guide pins

Ship-handling fenders at the bow consist of an upper row of cylindrical fender and a lower course of W-fender. Sheer fendering consists of “D” rubbers. “W” block type fendering at the stern.

The accommodations have been outfitted to a high standard for a crew of six. The deckhouse contains an entrance lobby, the galley, mess, two officer cabins with ensuite WC, and a laundry. The lower deck contains one plus one double berth cabins with shared WC and two single officer cabins with ensuite WC. The wheelhouse is designed with a single split control station which provides maximum all round visibility and exceptional visibility to the bow and side fendering. The engine room features an acoustically isolated switchboard room.

On trials, the Odin of Scapa and Thor of Scapa met or exceeded all performance expectations, with the following results:

Bollard Pull, ahead: 78 t

Free running speed: 14.3 kts

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.