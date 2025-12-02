35/44DF CD GenSet Off to Strong Start

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has announced that its new 35/44DF CD GenSet has landed 138 orders since successfully passing its Type Approval Test (TAT) in April 2025 at STX headquarters in Changwon. The many interested parties to place orders to date include a number of shipping majors. Everllence reports that the first 35/44DF is set for delivery in May 2026.

Sephardim Koblenz – Vice President and Head of Licensing, Four-Stroke Marine & License – Everllence, said: “These 138 orders have been won in just seven months or so since the engine’s TAT. We feel that its success reflects our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable maritime solutions. With the 35/44DF CD design philosophy and our close collaboration with STX Engine in the development of this engine design, we feel that we have hit the sweet spot between competitiveness and environmental sustainability.”

The 35/44DF CD engine’s key features include low emissions and a future-proof design. The company says that its design prepares the engine for the upcoming decades and sets a foundation for all decarbonisation activities – no matter whether biofuels, LNG, synthetic LNG, or future fuels like methanol are utilised.

Manuel Zaharias, Promotion Manager – Four-Stroke License-Built Engines, Everllence – said: “The 35/44DF CD was designed to meet all future GenSet demands, a process greatly shaped by customer feedback and market requirements. These were implemented directly and tested in collaboration with STX Engine. With this approach, we are confident that we have provided a solution that will fulfil customer demands for sustainable and reliable power-production on board a variety of vessels.”