105 States with Cabotage

[By: SRI]

This is just one of the findings in the second edition of Cabotage Laws of the World, published by SRI and co-authored by Deirdre Fitzpatrick CEO of SRI and Emeritus Professor Hilton Staniland. The authors found that cabotage has spread in several regions of the world, including West Africa, East Africa, the Horn of Africa, the Middle East, Central America, the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea; and that cabotage now exists along the coastlines of approximately 85% of the world and extends into more offshore zones.

Staniland observes: “No single reason explains the spread of cabotage but it does appear that when States decide to introduce cabotage, they pay particular attention to the number of States that already have cabotage.” Staniland anticipates more cabotage changes: “There have been momentous changes since the first edition of Cabotage Laws of the World in 2018. These include Covid-19; geopolitical tensions disrupting shipping; changing trading tariffs; and the emergence of new cabotage trades, routes and activities. Cabotage changes are now occurring almost constantly, driven hard it appears by a collection of complex geopolitical issues.”

David Heindel, President of the Seafarers International Union (SIU) of North America and Chairman of the Seafarers’ Section of the ITF comments that: “When the first edition of this Report was released in 2018 with its headline finding that cabotage exists in 91 countries, it stood as one of the most comprehensive examinations of global cabotage policies and laws ever undertaken. It quickly became a key reference point in national debates. It is hugely significant that only 7 years later, the number of countries found to have cabotage laws has now increased to 105”. “Good policy,” he continues, “depends on facts and this publication provides an objective, independent and fact-based account of global cabotage today. It is my hope that this second edition will serve as a valuable resource to policymakers, industry stakeholders, and unions alike as we work together to strengthen protections for seafarers worldwide.”



And speaking of seafarers and cabotage, Jacqueline Smith, Maritime Coordinator of the ITF, says that the publication demonstrates that “a majority of States regulate the employment of seafarers in their cabotage voyages and trades and that the reservation of jobs for national seafarers is a very common requirement, sometimes requiring that national vessels are wholly crewed by national seafarers. Cabotage laws may also provide for minimum wages. And minimum wages may also be required in offshore zones even though this requirement may not be part of traditional cabotage laws. All this helps to ensure that seafarers get treated decently and shipowners compete fairly.”

Chris Given, President of the SIU of Canada and Chair of the ITF Cabotage Taskforce, says: “The fact that in 2025 there are 105 States with cabotage is remarkable. It shows that the argument for cabotage is being won in many countries. This Report provides governments and policy makers with many examples of programs and strategies from around the world that demonstrate how effective implementation of national shipping policies can help safeguard a country’s control over its supply chains and ability to support its people. The benefits of cabotage are universal and domestic maritime shipping is an essential component of a state’s strategic infrastructure and the protection of its national security.”

The updated Report is attracting further international interest and comment. Stephen Cotton, General Secretary of the ITF, has welcomed the findings saying: “There are multiple reasons why more States are now seeing the benefits of cabotage laws, and just a few of these benefits include increasing the resilience of their international supply chains, the security of their coastlines, the establishment of strategic fleets, and the recruitment, training and reskilling of national seafarers. In times of crisis if there is no cabotage there is no resilience; and in times of war if there is no cabotage there are no merchant ships to assist naval assets. So, States should ask themselves whether they can afford to run the risk of not having cabotage.”