Interview: Elpi Petraki, President of WISTA International

(Article originally published in Mar/Apr 2025 edition.)

As she enters her third year at the helm of WISTA (Women's International Shipping and Trading Association), Elpi Petraki can take justifiable pride in her many accomplishments – increased membership, new national chapters, a landmark second survey of "Women in Maritime" in partnership with the IMO, Observer Status at UNCTAD (United Nations Trade and Development) and more.

But that's not her style.

Instead, she's focused on the challenges ahead – raising the visibility of women in shipping, increasing their numbers, driving the diversity agenda forward and countering recent anti-DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) developments to ensure that progress is not undone.

It's a tall order, but she's undeterred: "In the two-and-a-half years I have left as WISTA President, I plan to use every opportunity to raise the importance of diversity and encourage companies to adopt policies that support and foster inclusiveness, ensuring that women are valued for their knowledge and expertise – and are given the opportunities to grow. Collaboration is key, and by working together we can all share the load."

BACK STORY

On December 2, 1974, a handful of women brokers involved in the tanker market met for a Christmas lunch at the Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese in London. Eventually the conversation turned to the lack of women in their profession and how to change that. It marked the beginning of what would become the most influential voice advocating for women in the maritime, trade and logistics arenas.

It was, of course, a different world back then, more than fifty years ago. In those days, women in business were largely consigned to secretarial or administrative roles. In shipping, they were virtually non-existent.

Growth was slow at first. After all, there weren't that many women to begin with! The founders' original goal was to expand the base and bring more women into the profession. Otherwise, it wouldn't survive.

In 1981, the annual meeting was held in Hamburg instead of London. It marked a significant turning point. Interest was growing, and from that moment forward WISTA began to take root in several nations, leading to the establishment of many national WISTA associations, called NWAs for short. The message was clear: WISTA had to be an international organization, mirroring the global nature of the maritime industry.

1994 saw the first non-European NWA established – in Nigeria. Three years later came WISTA USA, now one of the largest chapters. In 1998 came the first Asian WISTA – in Singapore. In 2010, the first in Oceania – WISTA Australia. Today, WISTA boasts 62 NWAs and more than 5,600 members. Its annual meeting – to be held in Barcelona this year – attracts upwards of 400 delegates. It's no longer a matter of surviving. It's a matter of expanding and flourishing.

MISSION & PROGRAMS

As WISTA's membership has grown, so too has its mission. While "attracting, supporting and empowering women in the maritime, trade and logistics sectors" remains its core, the mission has expanded to include the following:

Fostering work environments that uphold DEI

Contributing to the global push for sustainable shipping

Narrowing the gender leadership gap

Strengthening the bonds within our community

Promoting the development of robust business relationships

Facilitating the professional development of our members, and Building bridges through collaboration with other associations across the globe.

"With these goals in mind," says Petraki, "we stand ready to navigate uncharted waters, ensuring that WISTA continues to lead the way, as we have done for the past five decades."

To accomplish all this, WISTA has a growing number of committees and programs. Chief among them are leadership and mentoring workshops, committees devoted to diversity, the environment, trade, technology and ports (where many jobs for women are located) and, of course, annual meetings and conferences where members can network, build relationships and discuss the challenges of the day, of which there are many.

Petraki makes clear that WISTA is not a women's organization driven by feminist ideologies: "We are, and always have been, a professional organization designed to empower women in the maritime industry – not by excluding others but by building bridges that create synergies across all genders."

Inclusiveness is the goal. "The world of shipping and the global marketplace require all hands on deck," she adds. "That includes everyone who can contribute to the sustainability of our planet and to fostering work environments that champion equal opportunity, fair pay and recognition for all."

CHALLENGES

It's no secret that shipping is undergoing significant transformations, most of them relating to decarbonization, sustainability and technology, including digitalization. There's also a growing shortage of qualified seafarers. Petraki sees these challenges as once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for women.

"These changes present a golden opportunity to reset gender imbalances, promoting more flexible working arrangements and increasing female participation in maritime roles," she explains. "Studies have shown that workforce diversity fosters innovation and makes sound business sense. Women have a critical role to play in helping solve shipping's transformation."

They also have a critical role to play in attracting, retaining and training the next generation of seafarers. Companies valuing diversity and inclusion are more likely to attract and retain employees by keeping them engaged, satisfied and committed.

Nonetheless, in recent years there's been a growing backlash against diversity initiatives in seats of government and corporate boardrooms. Petraki's response is to "double down" on WISTA's efforts to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of a diverse environment, ensuring women have the opportunities they deserve in the workplace: "We need to continue to work together and show that we are not afraid to stand up for what we believe in, to ensure everyone has a place in our industry."

THE ROAD AHEAD

So the road ahead is clear. While much has been accomplished, much needs to be done.

Topping the list is continued dialogue and collaboration with other international organizations to support evolving industry objectives and maintain WISTA's momentum and growth. This means continuing to raise awareness and levelling the playing field for women, building presence in locations that are challenging, reducing the gender leadership gap in maritime and facilitating the professional development of WISTA members.

It also means bringing more women into the fold. Petraki says one way to do that is through greater engagement with schools and universities outside of traditional hubs.

"I'd like to see more being done to encourage the next generation of women to a career in maritime," she says. "It can be hugely rewarding. Put in the hard work and continue to educate yourself as the industry continues to evolve. Every day is different, and it's an exciting, often fast-paced environment where you can thrive and never stop learning."

Tony Munoz is the publisher and editor-in-chief of The Maritime Executive.