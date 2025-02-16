Powerhouse: OSM Thome

(Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2024 edition.)

It’s been a good – no, an exceptional year – for OSM Thome, marked by significant growth, strategic achievements and new opportunities in the maritime and offshore sectors. It all began with the merger of OSM Maritime and the Thome Group a year earlier.

“The merger between OSM Maritime and the Thome Group has been a success,” says Finn Amund Norbye, CEO of OSM Thome. “It was driven by a strategy to create a company of scale capable of meeting the increasing demands of the maritime industry. By combining resources, expertise and a global presence, we’ve strengthened our ability to serve clients across a diverse range of vessels and operations.”

It also positioned OSM Thome to lead in key areas such as sustainability, digitalization and regulatory compliance.

With shared Norwegian roots and 96 years of combined experience between the two merged companies, OSM Thome today ranks as the third largest ship management company in fleet size and the leading ship management, crew management and marine services company.

But it’s more than that. By uniting OSM’s innovation and operational excellence with Thome’s deep commitment to quality, sustainability and strong client relationships, OSM Thome stands as a leader in navigating the complexities of today’s maritime landscape and shaping the industry’s future.

That leadership is embodied in the company’s logo – a two-colored arrowhead pointing upward and symbolizing the company’s forward-looking approach and cutting-edge technology. The two colors – blue and red – are taken from the Norwegian flag. They symbolize two equal partners joining forces to create an even stronger ship management powerhouse with a clear strategy of promoting a sustainable future in maritime.

“The new branding is a physical representation of our commitment to providing the highest standards of safety, quality and reliability to our clients,” says Norbye.

It extends to the company’s culture as well. Following the merger, the company co-created its Vision, Mission and Values to reflect its unified identity and ambitious future. The Vision, "Leading Excellence at Sea," speaks to its drive to set new benchmarks in maritime management and operations. Its Mission is to be a trusted industry powerhouse – one that clients rely on, communities respect and employees proudly call home.

At the heart of OSM Thome are its Values: Safety, Transparency, Relationships and Innovation. These values guide every decision, fostering trust, embracing teamwork, advancing sustainability and putting people at the forefront. Together, they form the foundation for a shared purpose, inspiring passion and excellence in everything OSM Thome does.

Services

The company offers a broad range of services, and its clients represent a diverse range of sectors within the industry – from tankers and bulkers to chemical carriers, shuttle and offshore vessels. It consciously selects markets where its expertise can deliver the most value, focusing on segments that demand specialized skills and high-quality management.

Services are divided into three main business units – Technical Management/Ship Management, Crew Management and Marine Services. The Marine Services unit encompasses a variety of offerings and subsidiaries including OSERV Maritime Catering, Axia Maritime Procurement and Energia Global Travel.

Offshore wind is an increasingly important area of focus.

As the global transition to renewable energy accelerates, OSM Thome is leveraging its extensive experience in offshore operations to support this growing sector. Services include managing vessels specifically designed for offshore wind projects like service operation vessels (SOVs) and wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs). The company’s expertise in technical and crew management, combined with its commitment to sustainability, positions it as a trusted partner in advancing clean energy initiatives.

And despite its significant size, it prioritizes a personalized approach for each client. Its decentralized structure empowers local teams to make decisions that align with the specific requirements and cultural nuances of the regions they serve, ensuring customized solutions that uphold the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

By serving a broad spectrum of shipping and offshore industries, OSM Thome remains adaptable to shifting market dynamics while playing an active role in shaping the future of maritime and offshore energy.

Seafarers

Seafarers are a critical component of the company’s success.

“At OSM Thome,” says Norbye, “we recognize that our crew is our most valuable asset, and we are committed to sourcing and training seafarers who embody our values.”

The company has recruitment offices in more than 20 countries, ensuring good access and close interaction with seafarers and enabling it to connect with a diverse pool of talent across more than 70 nationalities. An extensive digital platform with over 150,000 registered seafarer profiles provides additional opportunity to efficiently match qualified candidates with specific vessel requirements.

When it comes to training and development, the OSM Thome Maritime Leaders Academy (MLA) in the Philippines serves as a central pillar, focusing on the training and development of competent seafarers. MLA’s programs are regularly updated to comply with new legislation, onboard technologies and best practices, ensuring crew personnel are well-prepared to operate vessels safely and efficiently.

Going beyond training, the company strives to create an inclusive and supportive work environment, emphasizing the well-being and professional growth of its seafarers. “Our commitment to safety, transparency and fostering strong relationships reflects our dedication to being a ‘preferred employer’ in the maritime industry,” Norbye states.

It’s a well-known fact that the global maritime industry faces a significant shortfall of trained seafarers in the next few years. To help mitigate this challenge, OSM Thome is actively enhancing its recruitment and training initiatives to promote gender diversity and attract new talent to the industry.

By investing heavily in its crew and maintaining high standards, OSM Thome aims to ensure a sustainable and competent workforce for the future.

Growth Through Consolidation

Building on its steady growth, in October OSM Thome acquired Norwegian-based Klaveness Ship Management. The move adds to its expanding portfolio of offerings and reaffirmed its commitment to a strategy of growth through consolidation.

“The recent acquisition of Klaveness Ship Management reflects our strategic approach to growth through consolidation,” explains Norbye, “allowing us to enhance our capabilities and expand into a new and interesting shipping segment of environmentally efficient combination vessels. It aligns with our commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative solutions to our clients.”

The ship management industry is undergoing significant transformation, driven by key trends like digitalization, sustainability and increased collaboration.

Digital technologies are revolutionizing operations, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and data-driven decision-making. Sustainability has become a central focus with the industry striving to reduce emissions and adopt environmentally friendly practices in response to global environmental concerns. Collaboration among industry stakeholders is also on the rise, fostering shared knowledge and resources to address complex challenges.

“At OSM Thome, we’re committed to leading these trends,” Norbye says. “We’re investing in advanced digital tools to optimize vessel performance and operational efficiency. Our sustainability initiatives aim to minimize environmental impact and promote green shipping practices. Additionally, we actively seek partnerships and collaborative opportunities to drive innovation and set new industry standards.”

By embracing these developments, the company aims to not only adapt to the evolving landscape but also to shape the future of ship management, ensuring it continues to meet the needs of clients and the industry at large.

The Road Ahead

Looking ahead to 2025, OSM Thome is optimistic about maintaining the current momentum.

“Our clients’ trust and our team’s dedication are the cornerstone of our success,” Norbye says.

The company will continue to identify strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions that will drive future growth and innovation and create value for clients. It will focus on expanding service offerings, enhancing operational efficiency and deepening the commitment to sustainability by exploring new technologies and investing in talent development.

“I’m a strong believer in our business, and we are excited to lead the industry into the future.”

Tony Munoz is Founder, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief of The Maritime Executive.