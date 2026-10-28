Cruise Executive

Portuguese cruise ship Funchal

Classic Liner Turned Cruise Ship Faces Uncertain Future

Published Sep 28, 2026 9:20 AM by Cruise Executive

Posted in: Cruise Ships

Another one of the few remaining classic passenger ships is facing an uncertain future as Funchal is currently being auctioned as...

cruise ship in Sydney Australia

Calls for Australia to Stabilize Regulations and Costs to Grow Cruising

Published Aug 24, 2026 8:43 AM by Cruise Executive

Posted in: Cruise Ships

While Australia is reported to be the fourth largest overall cruise market, an alliance of the cruise industry, suppliers, and bus...

European river cruise ship

Expanding the Market for European River Cruising

Published Aug 24, 2026 8:30 AM by Cruise Executive

Posted in: Cruise Ships

Cruising along Europe’s rivers, including the Danube, the Rhine, and the Main, is in some ways one of the oldest segments of the c...

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