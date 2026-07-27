Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Strike on Saudi Pipeline Infrastructure

Yemen's Houthi rebel faction claims to have ramped up its attacks on Saudi energy exports through the use of drone strikes on inland infrastructure.

"A number of targets and sensitive points for the supply and transport of crude oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu were targeted with several drones, in response to the penetration of Saudi enemy drones into Yemeni airspace," said Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree in a statement.

Anecdotal reports suggest damage in the vicinity of the massive Saudi Abqaiq refinery, confirmed by satellite imaging. Houthi forces attacked Abqaiq previously, in 2019; Iran has also attacked this area before, targeting a pumping station for the East-West pipeline. The pipeline is a key relief valve for Saudi barrels that would ordinarily be exported from the Gulf, and the processing infrastructure around Abqaiq is essential to support pipeline operations.

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The Houthi group also claims to have downed a Saudi drone over the northern border region - a combat-capable Bayraktar Akinci turboprop USV. Saudi forces have not confirmed the claim.

Satellite imaging suggests that the Jizan refining complex also continues to burn, several days after Houthi attacks on the mega-facility.