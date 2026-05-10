Wreck of Fishing Vessel Nicola Faith Donated to Train Marine Investigators



In a rare occurrence, a fishing vessel that was the subject of intense investigations after her capsizing and sinking in the UK waters will be used to train the next generation of accident investigators. This comes after the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) donated the wreck of Nicola Faith to Cranfield University to be used in training investigators.

In January 2021, Nicola Faith attracted unprecedented attention in the UK after she disappeared off the coast of Wales during a fishing expedition. The 9.81-meter steel-hulled vessel that had been built in 1987 had three crew members when she disappeared, all of whom died. The bodies of the three crew members, identified as Ross Ballantine, Alan Minard, and Carl McGrath, washed ashore in different locations, the first of which was discovered 44 days after the accident.

The incident involving Nicola Faith ignited one of the most intense recovery efforts and an intensive investigation into her capsizing and subsequent sinking. Just days after the disappearance on January 27, a vessel owned by Trinity House conducted a side scan sonar search for the fishing vessel around her last transmitted position. The search was unsuccessful, while further searches could still not locate the wreck.

On February 8, MAIB commissioned a survey vessel to carry out an underwater search for the wreck, covering the vessel’s usual area of operation, but still there was no success in locating the wreck. MAIB went on to commission several survey vessels that used side scan sonar to cover a widened search area and re-survey the areas previously searched. The survey operations were severely hampered by storms.

It was not until April 3 that the wreck of Nicola Faith was located 319 meters east of its last transmitted position at a depth of 15 meters, with its identity confirmed 10 days later. In late May, the fishing vessel’s wreck was recovered from the seabed and moved to a local boatyard.

The MAIB investigation found that the vessel had been extensively modified during its life, something that had significantly reduced its margin of positive stability. Originally built as a steel-hulled potter, the vessel was modified to operate as a stern trawler but later converted back for use as a potter.

Investigators were able to conclude that the vessel was habitually operated in an unsafe manner and capsized because it was loaded with catch and pots to the point of instability. They believe that it capsized suddenly with little warning. The crew was trapped on board and taken down with the vessel when it sank.

Years later, MAIB has now decided to donate the wreck of Nicola Faith to Cranfield University for use when training students in accident investigation on its fundamentals of accident investigation course. Also donated is the factual evidence gathered as part of the investigation to enable the university to create a realistic scenario of a fishing vessel capsizing. The scenario will enable trainees to apply and test their knowledge by conducting a simulated accident investigation.

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“Recovering Nicola Faith enabled MAIB to conduct a detailed inspection of the vessel and a full investigation into the circumstances that led to its loss. The report made recommendations to improve safety and prevent a similar accident from occurring,” said Rob Loder, Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents.

Following her donation, the vessel will be renamed Pisces II and will replace the vessel Pisces that has been used at Cranfield for many years.

