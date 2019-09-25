World's Largest LNG-Powered Container Ship Launched

CMA CGM has launched world's largest container ship powered by LNG.

The 23,000 TEUs French-flagged CMA CGM Jacques Saade was built at Shanghai Jiangnan-Changxing Shipyard in China.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, announced his decision to order a series of nine 23,000-TEU container ships that would be the world’s first ever to be powered by LNG in 2017. The new vessels will join the Group's fleet in 2020 on the French Asia Line (Asia-Northern Europe).

The nine newbuilds will feature a state-of-the-art bridge design, the world’s first to deliver four major innovations to assist the Captain and crew:

• a tactical display offering enhanced map views for more dynamic navigation briefings

• a path prediction system optimized to display the ship’s predicted position in the next three minutes

• a smart eye system projecting a bird’s-eye view of the ship’s surrounding area

• augmented reality screens offering the crew precise information on the ship's rate of rotation, distance from the wharf and transverse speeds.

The CMA CGM Jacques Saade will also be equipped with a smart system to manage ventilation for the reefer containers carried in the hold.

To further improve the environmental performance of the sister ships, their hull forms have been hydrodynamically optimized. The bulb has been seamlessly integrated into the hull profile and the bow is straight. The propeller and rudder blade have also been improved, along with the Becker Twisted Fin.

The vessels are 400 meters long and 61 meters wide and will be distinguished from the rest of the fleet by a special livery displaying an “LNG POWERED” logo.

The Group has symbolically given the name of its Founder to its future flagship. A visionary entrepreneur, Jacques Saadé built CMA CGM into one of the world’s leading maritime shipping companies, while maintaining its family dimension and strong values. In this way, he left a lasting mark on the entire shipping industry.