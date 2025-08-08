Workboat Diverts to Lanzarote After Finding 49 Stowaways



Spanish authorities were working to resolve a situation after a workboat traveling from Dakar, Senegal, reported to the authorities that it had discovered an unusually high number of stowaways hiding amongst its cargo equipment. Typically, the ships find just a few people, but this barge was reporting that it had 49 individuals aboard.

The ship, which is alternately being identified in the media as either registered in the Netherlands or Belgium and traveling to Europe, reportedly was several hours out from Dark when the crew began finding the individuals. The captain of the vessel notified the authorities and reported that he was planning to divert to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.

Friday morning, August 8, the vessel was reported holding 12 miles from shore after a dispute arose with the Spanish authorities. Media reports were that Spain was demanding a €1 million bond and assurances that the owner of the barge would take responsibility for the safe return of all the individuals to Senegal. They were to be responsible for hotel rooms and food, and the cost of transporting the individuals back to Africa.

The shipping company and the captain of the vessel reportedly told the authorities that they would risk a return trip to Dakar with the people aboard. They were planning to turn the ship around for the approximately 860 nautical mile trip.

After a brief standoff, it was resolved for humanitarian reasons that the vessel was permitted to dock in the port of Arrecife. A Guardia Civil patrol boat was sent to accompany the workboat to the dock, where the plan was to process the stowaways.

Under Spanish law, unless the individuals seek asylum, it is the responsibility of the shipping company to return them to the point of origin. Some ships keep the people aboard while others pay the expense to return them home. This case was unusual because of the large number of people.

Spain and the local authorities in the Canary Islands instituted strict rules and enforcement after the islands were inundated with waves of migrants from Africa. In 2023, the islands set a new record of 39,910 migrants, only to see the total number of arrivals jump to nearly 47,000 people in 2024. Authorities believe that more than 10,400 people also died or were reported missing attempting to make the transit in 2024.

They have seen a slight decrease in the number of people trying to reach the Canary Islands. In the first five-and-a-half months of 2025, the arrivals were at 10,882, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry.



