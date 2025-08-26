Warehouse Fire Disrupts Hamburg Port and Leaves 10 Injured

A warehouse fire in Hamburg, Germany, that started midday on Monday, August 25, turned into a dangerous inferno as hundreds of gas canisters began exploding. Inland shipping and port operations were interrupted as residents were warned of toxic gases, and at last report, 10 people were injured.

The German media outlet DPA is reporting that the fire began with a car parked in a warehouse, which was storing hundreds of nitrous oxide cylinders in the south-east district of Hamburg. Firefighters attempting to reach the fire were forced back as the canisters exploded, sending debris flying. One fire truck was reportedly punctured by debris as well as a car on the nearby roadway.

Eine große Rauchsäule steht über #Hamburg. #Explosionen sind zu hören. Im Stadtteil Veddel steht eine Lagerhalle in Flammen. In der Halle soll zunächst ein #Auto in #Brand geraten sein, wodurch mehrere Gasflaschen explodierten. https://t.co/IYsIkOrHMX pic.twitter.com/RnrrreKyk3 — RT DE (@de_rt_com) August 25, 2025

Special heavy equipment was brought in from the airport along with fireboats and mobile water cannons. The nearby Aurbus cooper factory was closed due to the smoke from the fire, but the company provided heavy equipment to aid in the firefight. Multiple roadways were closed in the city, as well as several of the shipping canals in the port.

Boats were also used to evacuate at least 25 people, including several who were trapped in a parking area in the warehouse region. Those people were reported evacuated without injury. Six people in the area, however, were reportedly injured, including one who was in critical condition and another who sustained serious injuries.

Three firefighters were also injured during the explosions. One motorist was injured by the flying debris.

At its peak, over 320 firefighters were reported on the scene. The fire spread from the first warehouse to others in the area and neighboring buildings, as well as containers stored in the yard and parking areas. Overnight, parts of the building collapsed, and heavy equipment was brought in to clear some of the debris to give the firefighters better access.

The police and fire departments were reporting that 120 firefighters remained on the scene on Tuesday, but the majority of the fire was gone. Smoldering embers and pockets of fire remained and were expected to continue to burn for days.

