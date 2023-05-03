Video: USCG Medevacs Burn Victim From Bulker off North Carolina

Courtesy USCG

On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a bulker crewmember who had sustained serious burns in an onboard accident.

The 60,000 dwt PRT Ace was drifting off the coast of North Carolina after a voyage from Cartagena, Colombia. On Wednesday, Watchstanders with Coast Guard 5th District received a request for help from the Ace's crew, who reported that a 29-year-old crewmember had been accidentally burned while using the ship’s incinerator.

The PRT Ace was located about 150 nautical miles east of Morehead City, North Carolina. 5th District's watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew, and asked the crew of PRT Ace to change course and head for Morehead City.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene and safely hoisted aboard the injured crewmember. Video from the rescue suggests that the victim sustained burns to both arms. The aircrew took him to Norfolk Sentara Hospital for further medical care.

PRT Ace is a 2014-built bulker operated by a Japanese firm. In January, port state control inspectors in the Netherlands cited her for five deficiencies, including problems with a fixed firefighting installation and ISM-related issues, according to her Equasis record.